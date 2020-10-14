Coinhako Is Singapore’s Most Established Homegrown Bitcoin Platform

2020/10/14 | 15:54 - Source: Iraq News

SINGAPORE, October 14, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Coinhako is one of Singapore’s leading digital assets wallet services.



An established brand name in Asia, Coinhako has provided fast, convenient and secure access to Bitcoin currency in Singapore to over 200,000 users since 2014.



Founded on the vision of providing seamless access to Bitcoin and cryptocurrency for the mass market in Singapore and surrounding regions, Coinhako is also one of the first digital wallet platforms in Singapore to exchange local currencies, such as the Singapore Dollars, for digital assets such as Bitcoin, Bitcoin Cash and many others; Coinhako has since expanded to regional countries like Vietnam, offering similar services for the local market.One could even consider Coinhako as Singapore’s very own Bitcoin incumbent business.



The platform is also well regarded for its top notch digital wallet services and quick access to their digital currencies like Bitcoin through an easy-to-use interface, and highly interactive designs to facilitate effortless online trading.



For a minimum of only S$30, users can buy and sell cryptocurrencies on Coinhako at highly competitive rates and securely store them on the platform thereafter – 99% assets are stored offline and all users are required to use 2 factor authentication for enhanced security.According to co-founder and CEO Yusho Liu, “Recent developments in Asia for crypto and blockchain are surefire signs that greater things are to come for the regional marketplace.



Platforms that enable easy access to digital assets through a mix of user experience and pricing will be a winner in the inevitable break into the mass market.” Coinhako’s mobile app can be downloaded on Android and IOS devices which supports features including updated cryptocurrency prices and voice assistance that will allow users to manage their digital wallets, transactions and exchanges using their voice, and can be downloaded on any Android and IOS device.



Coinhako’s association with such big market players only furthers its popularity and credibility as one of the best and most trusted digital wallet services to come out of Singapore.



About Coinhako



Established by industry experts Yusho Liu and Gerry Eng, Coinhako operates on the principle of accelerating access to digital tokens like Bitcoin and Cryptocurrencies, for everyone in Singapore and the greater Asia-Pacific.



Headquartered in Singapore, the firm is backed by prominent investors such as Tim Draper and Josh Jones as well as established venture capital firms such as Boost VC.For media enquiries, please contact:Alrick OhPartnerships & Marketing Manager+65 9176 8511email us here

