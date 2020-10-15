Iraqi Cabinet Approves Financial Reforms

2020/10/15 | 16:08 - Source: Iraq Business News

(ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- By John Lee.The Iraqi Cabinet has approved the White Paper on Financial Reform presented by Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Finance, Ali Allawi.The document outlines more than 200 reforms aimed at tackling the immediate financial crisis facing Iraq.Click here to download the white paper (Arabic only) Click here to read analysis […]

