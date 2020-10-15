Vitafluence.ai Secures Non-Dilutive Grant From Hessian Ministry of Economics to Develop Digital Biomarkers

2020/10/15 | 19:00 - Source: Iraq News

Peer reviewed grant will support company's vision to develop compassionate AI for mental health conditions

An early validation of our mission to develop compassionate AI that is at the service of humanity and to democratize access to mental health care...”— Dr.



Peter O.



Owotoki, Co-Founder and CEOKRONBERG, HESSE, GERMANY, October 15, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Vitafluence.ai, a German Medtech start-up and leader in the compassionate Artificial Intelligence (AI) field, announces today that it is a recipient of a non-dilutive grant from the Hessian Ministry of Economics.



The grant is financed by the European Regional Development Fund (ERDF).



The Peer-Reviewed grant will cover 45% of R&D costs of Vitafluence.ai, until the end of 2022, to develop its first digital Biomarker for Autism Spectrum Disorders (ASD).



Autism is a complex neurodevelopmental disorder that is characterized by social, communication, learning, and attention deficits that can have severe negative consequences for the affected individuals and their families.



Autism typically occurs with associated mental comorbidities such as ADHD, Anxiety Disorders, and Depression.



One in 54 children are diagnosed with ASD according to the US Centre for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).



Globally, the occurrence rate is between 1-2 percent of the population.



Males are diagnosed more frequently than females and those from low income areas tend to be diagnosed less frequently.Effective, simple and evidence-based screening and diagnoses for ASD and associated pediatric mental comorbidities will enable life changing therapeutics intervention to start earlier, which is vital to the long term wholistic well-being of the 1-2 percent of the population that is on the Autism spectrum.



The goal is to make it easy for everyone, wherever they may be, to be screened for mental health conditions and immediately be able to start on an individualized therapeutic plan that could have a huge impact on the outcomes for the family and the future of the child.





The Hessian Ministry of Economics, Energy, Transport and Urban Affairs supports research and development projects with funds from the ERDF.



Among other things, the aim is to strengthen research, technological development, and innovation.



The research project of Vitafluence.ai GmbH with its research focus in the field of assistive diagnostics of ASD fulfills essential requirements to benefit from the funds provided by the ERDF.



Wirtschafts- und Infrastrukturbank Hessen is responsible for the approval of ERDF projects in Hessen.



The bank supports the companies during the entire funding phase and coordinates the various steps of the project in accordance with funding regulations.



"This peer reviewed grant is an early validation of our mission to develop compassionate AI that is at the service of humanity and to democratize access to mental health care for families everywhere.



By intersecting with our AI platform, a parent from any corner of the globe, whether in Kronberg, Doha, Mumbai, Nairobi, San Francisco or Zurich, can receive a personalized diagnostics report, or a second opinion, from the comfort of their home or the office of a primary health provider.



They can share this comprehensive assistive diagnostics report with their mental health expert to expedite the commencement of an individualized therapeutics plan for the child.



The platform will be readily available to anyone, including those from less privileged and rural areas with limited access to mental health experts" says Dr.



Peter O.



Owotoki, CEO and Co-Founder of Vitafluence.ai GmbH.About The European Regional Development Fund (ERDF)

The ERDF aims to strengthen economic and social cohesion in the European Union by eliminating inequalities between the various regions.



The peer reviewed grant is part of the European Fund for regional development program to foster scientific innovation in the region.Contact:Rebekka Kugler

Referentin EFRE-Verwaltungsbehörde Hessen

Europäische RegionalförderungHessisches Ministerium für Wirtschaft, Energie, Verkehr und Wohnen

Kaiser-Friedrich-Ring 75, 65185 WiesbadenTel.: +49 (611) 815 2859

E-Mail: rebekka.kugler@wirtschaft.hessen.de

https://wirtschaft.hessen.de

https://efre.hessen.deAbout Vitafluence.ai

Vitafluence.ai is a data and Artificial Intelligence (AI) start-up with the mission of connecting the dots to create ethical, representative, and compassionate AI-powered healthcare solutions that improve human experienced quality of life and bridge the healthcare access gaps.



The company focusses on conditions that are considered to have gender, ethnic and age biases such as on Autism Spectrum Disorders (ASD).Contact:Dr.



Peter O.



Owotoki Vitafluence.ai+49 (6173) 7838280email us hereVisit us on social media:TwitterLinkedIn

