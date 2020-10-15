IRTI Invites Applications for IsDB Prize for Impactful Achievement in Islamic Economics

2020/10/16 | 01:28 - Source: Iraq News

(ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- IRTI is receiving applications and nominations for the IsDB Prize for Impactful Achievement in Islamic Economics for the year 2021

IsDB Prize for Impactful Achievement in Islamic Economics aims to reward creative projects that successfully solve development challenges in the IsDB countries.

JEDDAH, SAUDI ARABIA, October 15, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Islamic Research and Training Institute (IRTI) of the Islamic Development Bank (IsDB) Group is receiving applications and nominations for the IsDB Prize for Impactful Achievement in Islamic Economics for the year 1442H (2021G).

The Prize aims to recognize, reward, and encourage creative projects that successfully solve important development challenges in the IsDB Member Countries.



Applications and nominations can be submitted through the ‘Register & Apply’ tab on the IsDB Prize Portal until 30 November 2020.

Individuals and institutions engaged in economic development worldwide are invited to nominate projects eligible for the ‘Development Solutions Achievement’ category of the Prize, which comes with a US$ 100,000 award for the first-place winner, US$ 70,000 for second place, and US$ 50,000 for third place.



Winning projects must be innovative, impactful, sustainable, and consistent with Islamic values.

More details on the nomination procedure are available on IRTI website and on the dedicated IsDB Prize Portal, where the Prize brochure and call for nominations can be downloaded from the ‘Announcement’ tab.

First instituted in 1988 as the IsDB Prize in Islamic Economics, Banking and Finance, the Prize was reformulated earlier in 2020 under the new name of ‘IsDB Prize for Impactful Achievement in Islamic Economics.’

In the new format, the Prize has an expanded scope to reward outstanding achievements in two categories, namely knowledge creation and innovative development solutions guided by the principles of Islamic Economics.

Each category will be awarded every other year, alternating between the two categories for contributions made over the previous seven years.



The seven-year period is intended to incentivize the younger generation to contribute to development in MCs.

For additional information, please contact us via isdbprize@isdb.org

About the Islamic Research and Training Institute (IRTI):

The Islamic Research and Training Institute (IRTI) is a Member of the Islamic Development Bank (IsDB) Group dedicated to knowledge creation and dissemination in Islamic Economics and Finance.



With a track record of nearly four decades of delivering cutting-edge research and capacity development programs, IRTI works to develop innovative knowledge-based solutions and enhance human capacity in Islamic Economics and Finance for the sustainable development of IsDB Member Countries and Muslim communities worldwide.



More details about IRTI are available on www.irti.org.

