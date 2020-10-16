Breaking Out of Fragility: Diversification and Growth in Iraq

2020/10/16 | 04:16 - Source: Iraq Business News

(ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- Breaking Out of Fragility: A Country Economic Memorandum for Diversification and Growth in Iraq Iraq is at a crossroads.Almost two decades after the 2003 war, the country remains caught in a fragility trap, facing increasing political instability, growing social unrest, and a deepening state-citizen divide.Amid a multitude of crises (including an oil price […]

