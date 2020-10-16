Kurdistan Region launches campaign to plant 60,000 trees in Erbil


2020/10/16 | 13:00 - Source: kurdistan 24
(ThisDay | Iraq News Now)- Erbil Governor Firsat Sofi takes an active part in the launching of a tree-planting campaign in the regional capital.

(Photo: Kurdistan 24)

