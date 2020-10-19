Pathways Consulting Group Welcomes New Vice President of Services & Sales

2020/10/20 | 04:36 - Source: Iraq News

Positioning Company to Drive Continued Growth

ISELIN, NEW JERSEY, UNITED STATES, October 19, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Pathways Consulting Group, a ServiceNow Elite Partner, is very pleased to announce that Dennis Sinnott has joined the company as Vice President of Services Sales.



Dennis is an accomplished sales leader with proficiency in developing and executing sales strategies and innovative business development plans to drive revenue growth and market penetration.



Dennis will be focused on the company’s nationwide ServiceNow services sales.



His metric-driven focus, combined with his strong relationship-building skills, will help propel the company to further success.For the past decade, Dennis has been focused on ServiceNow, developing and implementing sales strategies to achieve business objectives, cultivate customer relationships, and drive results.



He has a history of success in multiple companies building strategic initiatives as well as leading tactical client engagements resulting in significant year over year revenue improvements.“Dennis brings a wealth of experience and knowledge to our leadership team and we are looking forward to him driving our services sales efforts to new heights,” says Dennis Cline, Chief Revenue Officer.Dennis has over 25 years of digital technology and sales experience, most recently in a strategic sales role at DXC.technology.



“I am excited to join Pathways Consulting Group, a company that has such a profound reputation for being a leader in the ServiceNow space and delivering superior services to large, complex enterprises,” said Dennis.



“I look forward to sharing my vast experiences and tapping into my deep knowledge to continue to drive growth in the market.”About PathwaysPathways Consulting Group,a New Jersey based company, is a ServiceNow Elite Partner and is 100% dedicated to delivering unparalleled ServiceNow expertise to help companies transform their business and drive value with ServiceNow.



Helping clients unlock productivity, fuel efficiency and accelerate the path to digital transformation for over a decade, they are recognized by ServiceNow for their 5/5 customer satisfaction rating and have earned a reputation for strategic and technical excellence as well as a flexible, collaborative approach and proven outcomes.



For more information visit https://www.pathwayscg.comVictoria CollinsBuzzy Rocket+1 202-531-3596email us hereVisit us on social media:FacebookTwitterLinkedIn

You just read:

News Provided By

October 19, 2020, 12:45 GMT

Share This Article

EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency.



We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content.

As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention.



Your help is welcome.



EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™,

tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world.



Please see our

Editorial Guidelines

for more information.

Submit your press release