PM Barzani hails ‘Kurdistani companies’ as he inaugurates new strategic highway


PM Barzani hails ‘Kurdistani companies’ as he inaugurates new strategic highway
2020/10/20 | 15:36 - Source: kurdistan 24
(ThisDay | Iraq News Now)- Kurdistan Region Prime Minister Masrour Barzani inaugurates the strategic highway of Qopal-Ruvya in the Kurdistan Region's Duhok province.

(Photo: KRG)

Read all text from kurdistan 24
Sponsored Links