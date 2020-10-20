SMC denies that three civilians were injured during Daesh attack in Abu Ghraib


SMC denies that three civilians were injured during Daesh attack in Abu Ghraib
2020/10/20 | 20:44 - Source: INA
(ThisDay | Iraq News Now)- The Security Media Cell – SMC denied reports that three civilians were injured in a village in Abu Ghraib District.

Read all text from INA
Sponsored Links