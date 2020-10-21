COVID-19: Iraq records 3,667 new infections; Integrity Commission advises tougher measures at airports


COVID-19: Iraq records 3,667 new infections; Integrity Commission advises tougher measures at airports
2020/10/21 | 23:30 - Source: kurdistan 24
(ThisDay | Iraq News Now)- A member of a medical team checks the temperature of an Iraqi male at a checkpoint located at an entrance of the northern city of Mosul.

(Photo: Reuters)

Read all text from kurdistan 24
Sponsored Links