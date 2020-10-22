Alstom signs Letter of Intent for Baghdad Elevated Train

2020/10/22 | 21:24 - Source: Iraq Business News

(ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- Alstom and the Iraqi Ministry of Transport sign a Letter of Intent for the implementation of the Baghdad Elevated Train An Alstom-led Consortium, together with its partner Hyundai Engineering & Construction, have signed a Letter of Intent with the Iraqi Ministry of Transport to define a framework for all the appropriate steps to accelerate the […]

