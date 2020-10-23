EasyRapidNOW™ Nasal Swab Antigen Rapid COVID Test Kits Now Available to Businesses & Brands Through DERMACARE PACKAGING

2020/10/23 | 22:52 - Source: Iraq News

“Rapid antigen NASAL SWAB tests can be used to quickly identify persons with a SARS-CoV-2 infection.



With vaccines stalled, coronavirus rapid tests are an alternative way to return to normal".”— Rich Butler, Managing DirectorDELRAY BEACH, FLORIDA, USA, October 23, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Private Label Industry Veteran Supplier DERMACARE PACKAGING & PRIVATE LABEL dba DERMACARE LINE is the first industry supplier to offer Easy Rapid Covid Test Kits for business and brands through their network of private label & PPE distributors.“We are now offering virtually the same nasal swab type rapid Covid tests that are being touted by the U.S.



Government”, said Managing Director, Rich Butler.



"These antigen tests are already CE certified for Europe and approved by the World Health Organization, and should be FDA EUA approved shortly."“These tests do not have to be routed through labs.



Similar tests have been proposed by the U.S.



Government as an appealing alternative to fill that gap, especially if given frequently enough to catch infections early.



Specialized equipment is not required, and results are ready within 15 minutes, based on a quick and relatively painless swab that collects samples from the nostrils.”“Rapid antigen tests can be used for screening in high-risk settings in which repeat testing could quickly identify persons with a SARS-CoV-2 infection to inform infection prevention and control measures, thus preventing transmission,” said Butler, “we felt these important diagnostic test kits would be a logical extension of our PPE and hand sanitizers product lines which we have offered distributors since the onset of the pandemic”.“The detection results of our kits are for clinical reference only and should not be used as the sole criteria for clinical diagnosis”, said Butler.



“It is recommended to conduct a comprehensive analysis on the condition in combination with the clinical manifestations and other laboratory tests.”Once the kit is opened and and the testing materials are prepared, the actual testing procedure and results can be obtained in less than 15 minutes.





Actual specimen testing time is approximately 10 minutes to get a result.Swab tests are designed to be quick, easy, accurate and safe.



The proper use of the swab in entry part of the nose is a very low risk procedure.



"Additional instructional support using our exclusive VIDEO PASSPORT® Mobile App to Rapid Covid Testing, makes it even easier to understand the ease with which these rapid tests can be administered", said Butler.



"VIDEO PASSPORT® Mobile App provides a video tutorial on how to administer the EasyRapidNOW™ Nasal Swab test, and will soon work like a secure digital "boarding pass" that can be scanned prior to entering gathering places.'Most medical facilities have some form of COVID-19 Testing available, but very limited access to the public.



“Our nasal swab tests are available to anyone through our website for small quantities and we will quote pricing for larger volumes for business and industry”, said Butler.



None are currently or commercially available in retail stores."In certain types of emergencies, the FDA can issue an emergency use authorization, or EUA, to provide more timely access to critical medical products that may help during the emergency when there are no adequate, approved, and available alternative options.



Easy Rapid NOW™ is expected to have

EUA-authorization shortly for SARS-CoV-2 diagnostic testing for individuals suspected of COVID-19.ABOUT DERMACARE PACKAGING & PRIVATE LABEL (DERMACARE LINE)A 30 year veteran supplier, DERMACARE LINE was the first to introduce private label hand sanitizers to the promotional products industry in 1995.



They remain a leading producer of private label, Made in USA hand sanitizers, including a brand new exclusive line of patented

Child Safety Sanitizers™ with child resistant safety capsThe company, through their AmerIKYP / IKYP HEALTH Division has also evolved into a healthcare & pharmaceutical educational marketing solutions provider through the development of their multi-sensory audio & video with print products.



DERMACARE LINE is the first Private Label Industry supplier to offer businesses and brands Easy Rapid Covid Antigen Test Kits.



Orders for EXPORT to European, Latin America & Caribbean international markets gladly accepted.

www.EasyRapidCovidTestKits.comFor more information, contact an Authorized Franchise PPE or Private Label Distributor,

or: info@dermacarepkg.com, or info@easyrapidcovidtestkits.comNOTE: EasyRapidNOW™ is not affiliated with ABBOTT BinaxNOW™ Covid-19 AG Card.Rich Butler, Managing Director, 561-818-9105; Kelly Stone, Chief Sales Officer, 954-465-6408, or Rick Jordan, Sales Manager, 864-377-9469 SAGE #69655 PPAI #537995 VIDEO PASSPORT® is a Registered Trademark.



All Rights Reserved.Richard ButlerDERMACARE PACKAGING & PRIVATE LABEL, LLC+1 833-337-6872email us here

