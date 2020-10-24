US Sanctions Iranian Ambassador to Iraq

2020/10/24 | 03:48 - Source: Iraq Business News

(ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- From US Dept of the Treasury: The U.S.Department of the Treasury's Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC) is designating Iraj Masjedi (pictured), a general in Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps-Qods Force (IRGC-QF) and Iran's Ambassador to Iraq, for acting for or on behalf of the IRGC-QF.A close adviser to former IRGC-QF Commander Qassem […]

