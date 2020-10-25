Iraqi Startups' Ecosystem Monitor


Iraqi Startups' Ecosystem Monitor
2020/10/25 | 05:02 - Source: Iraq Business News
(ThisDay | Iraq News Now)- The research is based on evaluating 14 different entrepreneurial frameworks derived from experts' evaluations for each of the different frameworks.

Also, it provides a comparison with some MENA countries and gives recommendations to develop each framework and the ecosystem in general.

This publication is part of Business LANDSCAPE series which a series of research publication […]

read more Iraqi Startups' Ecosystem Monitor first appeared on Iraq Business News.

Read all text from Iraq Business News
Sponsored Links