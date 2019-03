Dispute between Israel, Palestinians around ‘Area C’

2019/03/11 | 20:55

(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News )-David M. WeinbergThe real dispute between Israel and the Palestinians, aswell as within Israel itself, no longer revolves around the end of the“occupation” but around the future of eastern Jerusalem and Area C of Judea andSamaria.That’s because in January 1996, Israel vacated the WestBank’s heavily-populated areas (areas A and B of the Oslo Accords) and gave controlto the Palestinian Authority. About 90% of Palestinians in the West Bank nowlive under PA control in areas A and B.This actualized Prime Minister Yitzhak Rabin’s vision ofending Israel’s control of Palestinian daily life without creating a full-fledgedPalestinian state. (Contrary to popular perception, Oslo did not commit Israelto full-fledged Palestinian statehood; Rabin was unalterably opposed to that).Alas, over the past 20 years, Israel has failed toeffectively administer Area C as its responsibility under the Oslo Accords,until the status of the area is determined in direct negotiations between theconflicting parties.Instead, Israeli authorities have mostly stood limply by asthe PA moves aggressively to assert its dominance in critical C zones – withthe support of foreign actors (mainly European) who are hostile to Israel’spresent or future administration of these areas.In a recently published study, Maj.-Gen. (res.) GershonHacohen of the BESA Center bemoans the situation, warning that losing controlof Area C is dangerous. He argues – with professional and ideological passion –that retention by Israel of most of Area C is in its vital, long-term nationalinterest.Hacohen explains that Area C includes all Jewish localitiesin Judea and Samaria, plus IDF bases, transportation arteries, vitaltopographic sites and habitable empty spaces between the Jordan Valley and theJerusalem metropolis. These highly strategic and sparsely-populated lands areof immense economic, communal, ecological and cultural importance, not tomention their historical significance as the bedrock of the age-old Jewishancestral homeland.Based on a very detailed military analysis, Hacohen arguesthat the surrender of Area C to a potentially hostile Palestinian state wouldmake the defense of the Israeli hinterland virtually impossible. And it will beimpossible to ensure the demilitarization of such an entity. Attack tunnels andtorpedoes would proliferate Hezbollah-style.He utterly dismisses the notion that Israel could safelywithdraw from Area C and easily re-conquer the territory if it became a base ofterrorism against Israel – as some generals on the Left have argued. This wouldbe a nightmare, and not a “cake-walk,” he says.He also calls for massive Israeli home construction acrossstrategic parts of Area C, such as the Jerusalem-to-Jericho corridor, whichanchors Israel’s central East-West access route for the transfer of fightingforces from the coastal plain to the Jordan Valley’s defensive line.Hacohen further argues that the “friction” generated by thepresence of Israeli towns in Judea and Samaria is of great military value tothe IDF; it adds to the army’s ability to operate effectively in theterritories, not the opposite. The hybrid situation in which Israeli towns andthe IDF co-mingle in Area C with Palestinians is the preferred situation, hewrites. Ehud Barak’s concept of a neat division of territory with a fence inthe middle – “we’re here and they’re there” – is strategically unsound,concludes Hacohen.Whether one accepts Hacohen’s defense and diplomaticconclusions or not, what emerges from his study, incontestably I think, is theneed to govern Area C much more broadly, effectively and fairly.Key Civil Administration officials make it clear that Israelis failing to do so. The lawlessness that currently exists in Area C doesserious, and in some cases, permanent damage to natural resources, theenvironment and the quality of life for Israeli and Palestinians on both sidesof the Green Line. Moreover, by not tightly controlling Area C, Israel isfrittering away the strongest bargaining card that it has for future negotiations.Real governance would mean preventing hostile, unauthorized,out-of-control Palestinian building in zones that are critical to Israeliinterests – such as E-1, the Hebron Hills and the Jordan Valley – andcountering the interference of European governments, hostile UN agencies andNGOs in such matters.There is an entire world of European-funded agencies thatruns a constant legal battle in Israeli courts against any Israeli attempt toenforce its governance in Area C. Take the endless court battles regarding Khanal-Ahmar as an example.These NGOs would be making a better investment in peace byfocusing on democratic governance, the rule of law and human rights in the PAitself – in areas A and B, where only the most autocratic and corrupt ruleapplies.Broad and effective rule by Israel also means developing therotten-road infrastructure and rigorously policing the lawless roads of Area C:a core matter that affects the quality of life of both Israelis and Palestinians.At the same time, fair governance means allowing forPalestinian civil and municipal development in an organized fashion in parts ofArea C that do not threaten Israeli interests – such as the approval of theKalkilya extension plan. (Unfortunately, the plan was torpedoed by theNetanyahu government last year.)In short, we need governance with direction and purpose,meaning that Israel must administer Area C effectively and with much moreauthority, whether it wishes to either hold the territory as an effective cardfor future bargaining, or whether it intends to annex the lands to Israel.It is often alleged that Israeli settlement in Judea andSamaria is “gobbling-up” Palestinian lands in Area C. This is nonsense, as astraightforward encounter with basic facts makes clear that most of Area C isbreathtakingly empty: the Judean desert, the northern Samarian desert and theJordan Valley. These precincts are mostly nature reserves, firing zones andgrazing grounds, amounting to more than half of the land in Area C (200,000 ofthe 350,000 hectares, or 500,000 of 860,000 acres).All Jewish and Arab inhabitation of Area C cover only about40% of the land mass. That consists of about 200,000 Palestinians in 25 townsand hundreds of unorganized hamlets, with homes sitting on 8% of the territoryand agriculture on another 25%. There are also 400,000 Israelis living in AreaC, and their settlements sit on only 2.5% of Area C (which means that theirpopulation density is currently more than six times as much), with plans forexpansion to another 7%.This means that there is room for both Israeli andPalestinian populations to thrive in Area C, if it is administered with a firmand wise hand.For many years, some Israeli politicians have ignored thenecessity of rigorously governing Area C, because they figured that much of theland would soon be negotiated away in peace talks with the Palestinians. Thesame goes for eastern Jerusalem, which has failed until now to receive enoughIsraeli investment and resources.But even with the peace initiative of US President DonaldTrump at our doorstep, the likelihood of any Israeli-Palestinian accordsemerging soon are slim. As a result, Israel will likely have to rule easternJerusalem (which it has annexed) and manage Area C (parts of which it may wantto annex) for the foreseeable future. It should do so diligently andjudiciously.