US condemns attacks on Kurdistan Democratic Party office in Baghdad by pro-Iran militias

(ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- On October 16, the headquarters of the Kurdistan Democratic Party (KDP), which runs the Kurdish Autonomous Region in northern Iraq, was attacked by supporter of the Popular Mobilization Forces (PMF), the country’s most powerful Shia militia umbrella group, also known in Arabic as the Hashd al Shaabi.The PMF supporters crossed a security checkpoint and attacked the KDP office in the Iraqi capital’s Karada neighbourhood.They set fire to the building and burned the Kurdistan flag.

The attack on the KDP office in Baghdad followed critical remarks made in an interview by the KDP official and former Iraqi Foreign Minister Hoshyar Zibari.



In an interview with Alhurra news, Zebari accused the Iran-backed militia of launching a rocket attack on Erbil late in September, 2020 and said that to avoid the risks of a US withdrawal of its Baghdad Embassy, the federal government should “clean the green zone, which is the international zone, from the outlaw forces within the Popular Mobilization Forces.” Since then the PMF supporters have been leading an online campaign against the KDP.

The United States has condemned the recent attack on the KDP office in Baghdad and held the PMF responsible.



“The destabilizing activities of Iran-backed militias operating outside of Government of Iraq control are inflaming ethnic and sectarian tensions and undermining democracy.



We strongly urge all parties to behave responsibly during this critical period in which Iraq is already dealing with a pandemic, an economic crisis, and the continued threat of ISIS,” the US State Department Spokesperson Morgan Ortagus said in a press statement.

The US Secretary of State, Mike Pompeo, condemned the attack on the Baghdad office of the KDP as well as the murder of eight Sunni Arabs in Salahuddin province.



Pompeo also suggested that the Iraqi government has responded to the strong warnings that he has recently issued about the need to bring the Iranian-backed militias under control and end their violence.



“We in the international community support Prime Minister Kadhimi and the Iraqi Government’s growing efforts to hold accountable Iran-supported arms groups that are undermining Iraq’s stability and its sovereignty,” Pompeo added.The United Nations Assistance Mission for Iraq (UNAMI) expressed grave concerns over the burning of the Kurdish flag and the attack on the KDP office in Baghdad.



“Acts of violence and intimidation must be condemned and are not a solution to the dispute at all,” it asserted in a statement, stressing that Iraq needs unity, stability and dialogue to address its many problems.

In a similar vein, the United Kingdom (UK) Embassy in Iraq issued an online statement mentioning that “addressing political difference through dialogue not violence is a fundamental element of a functioning democracy”.

Photo Credit : Getty Images

