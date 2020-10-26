Home
Political
Security
Business
Sport
Misc
World
Newspaper
Opinions
Constitution
Iraqi laws
Web Directory
Arabic
Kurdish
COVID-19: Kurdistan Region’s total infections surpass 70,000 cases
2020/10/26 | 16:18 - Source: kurdistan 24
(ThisDay |
Iraq News Now
)- A health care worker takes a blood sample from a suspected COVID-19 patient, Oct.
12, 2020.
(Photo: AFP/Shwan Mohammed)
Read all text from kurdistan 24
Sponsored Links
Privacy
|
Contact
|
Who us
|
Jobs
© 2019 The First and biggest Aggregator news from Iraq