Iraqi army destroys 2 ISIL strongholds in Diyala province

2020/10/31 | 10:54 - Source: Iraq News

(ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- Iraqi security forces have launched a new counter-terrorism operation in the country, Baghdad Today reported.According to the report, Iraqi forces launched the operation in the Miqdadiyah area of Diyala province.

Following this operation, two strongholds of ISIL takfiri terrorists were identified and destroyed.



Iraqi forces discovered the bases after monitoring ISIL activities.





Yesterday, Iraq's Popular Mobilization Units, also known as Hashd al-Sha’abi forces announced the start of operations against terrorist groups in the eastern province of Al-Anbar.





During the operation, several hideouts of the remnants of the ISIL terrorist group were identified.





In recent months, Hashd al-Sha’abi Command has warned about the occasional ISIL attempts to reach holy sites in the city in Saladin Governorate, calling on its forces to be on full alert to defend the sites.

Various areas of some Iraqi provinces have been the site of ISIL hideouts in recent months, and Hashd al-Sha’abi forces have carried out dozens of operations in the provinces.





Hashd al-Sha’abi forces have launched a series of operations against ISIL members in Al Anbar, Nineveh, Saladin governorates since the middle of last month.





ZZ/5060044