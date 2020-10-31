Every Now and Zen Press Releases Its Second Book Entitled: Song of Ron

2020/10/31 | 20:16 - Source: Iraq News

Singer Ron Kaplan & Kapland Records Have Expanded Their Repertoire with the Addition of Song of Ron as the 2nd release by Every Now and Zen Press

APTOS, CALIF., USA, October 31, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Kapland Records and Every Now and Zen Press have released its second book entitled: Song of Ron Now available exclusively in partnership with bookbaby.com available in print or ebook online at: https://store.bookbaby.com/book/Song-of-RonBeginning 12.15.2020 you can find it everywhere including AmazonOverview Song of Ron is an artifact of songs written between 1976-1983, commemorated as this book of poetry entitled Song of Ron.



It can be said that all songs are love songs… At least that was what I thought when listening to the radio going through what was once known as a 'break-up'.



And in those songs were tales of found love and lost love as an ever present theme across cultures and genres.



It was then that I turned off the radio and began to learn to play the guitar and write my own songs.



So when I look at this collection of my songs I can see that trend.



In the beginning it was about love lost, love celebrated, and love sought.



And as my mind expanded beyond the world of feelings I began to write on issues, and ideas, and eventually humor, with humanity at heart, in the process of being human.





Songs are poems set to music… Ronald Steven Kaplan45 years have passed since then, and although I have forgotten how to play the guitar after setting it down since that time so long ago, to focus on what was in front of me; of building a business, a family, and a life with my wife Cheri.



I did come back to music eventually to sing once again, which became a saving grace for the next 25 years from 1994-2020 albeit as a Jazz Singer interpreting the repertoire of the Jazz Standards of the Great American Songbook.



I am so glad I lived in a musical world to express myself and bask in its sea of emotions, feelings, sensations, vibrations, imagery, and co-creations.



I knew right from the start that music and I were meant to be companions, resonating together throughout time.



In my mind, singers are born, and I was born to sing among other species of our world in the Animal Kingdom.



It is what comes most naturally to me.



There are memories and anecdotal reports of me singing at the very young age of 2 or 3.



Even my name Ron is diminutive of the male given name Ronald, of Hebrew origin, meaning 'Song of Joy'.



So then, Song of Ron is aptly titled, for these are the lyrics from the songs that I wrote and sang with my guitar, a valued friend and trusty companion throughout those years.Contact: Every Now and Zen Press

Tel.



(831) 687-0278

Email: ronaldskaplan@gmail.com

https://store.bookbaby.com/book/Song-of-RonAUTHOR: Ronald Steven Kaplan

BOOK DETAILS

Genre:POETRY

SubGenre:American / General

Language:English

Pages:44

Format:Paperback

Paperback ISBN:9781098325336

