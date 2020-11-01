Iraq Kurdish ex-governor dies in US

2020/11/01 | 06:24 - Source: Iraq News

KIRKUK, Iraq: Former Kirkuk governor Najmeddin Karim, who was forced to quit for organising a referendum in defiance of Iraq’s federal government and wanted for corruption, died on Saturday, his family said.

Aged 71, Karim passed away at dawn in a hospital in the United States.



He held both Iraqi and US citizenship.He would be buried in Iraqi Kurdistan, said the Patriotic Union of Kurdistan (PUK) of which he was once a member.Kirkuk is one of several regions that Kurdish peshmerga fighters took over in 2014 as jihadists from the Islamic State group swept through much of northern and western Iraq.



