Iraq: Pediatric Unit and Outpatient Dept open for patients in Hawija General Hospital [EN/AR]

2019/03/12 | 14:15
(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News)- Source: World Health Organization
Country: Iraq
Baghdad, 12 March 2019 – The World Health Organization (WHO) and Kirkuk Directorate of Health today inaugurated the Out-patient Department and Pediatric Unit in Hawija General Hospital in Kirkuk Governorate.
The out-patient department in the hospital has inflicted significant damage during the conflict in Hawija district in 2014-2017; it is now completely renovated and a pediatric unit of a number of prefabs and a 25-bed capacity ward added to support the delivery of extended pediatric health services in the facility.
The project also covered the rehabilitation of the doctors’ guesthouse, supplying a wide range of medical technologies including the Emergency Room and Operation Theater equipment, in addition to the provision of more than 30 tons of medicines, medical consumables and kits of different treatment and surgical units.
“WHO will continue supporting the Ministry of Health in its endeavor to rehabilitate the health facilities destroyed by over 4 years of fighting in many governorates in Iraq,” said Dr. Adham Rashad Ismail, WHO Acting Representative in Iraq. “We are keen to ensure the full access of vulnerable population in affected areas to adequate health care services,” he added.
The hospital, the only health facility in the district, will provide access to a complete package of specialized health care services to approximately 200,000 residents including IDPs and returnees from different areas of Kirkuk Governorate.
The renovation project, which began in November 2018, was completed in a record time of four months in February 2019 with direct funds from USAID/OFDA.
