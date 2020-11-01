Iraq Monthly Roundup: 104 Killed During October

and 404 more were wounded.
The analysis follows.
At least 33 civilians, 32 security members, and 34 militants
were killed in militant-related violence.
Another 27 civilians, 36 security
personnel, and a militant were wounded.
Also, 83 bodies were found in mass
graves.
Anti-government protests resumed across Iraq late in the
month, but in Baghdad at least one civilian was killed and 200 more were
wounded.
Forty security personnel were also wounded.
Earlier in October,
pilgrims attempting to reach Karbala for Arba’een observances staged their own
demonstrations when they were blocked over coronavirus concerns; at least 100
people were wounded there.
Also, six members of the Kurdistan Workers’ Party (P.K.K.)
were killed during illegal Turkish operation in northern Iraq.
The guerrillas
use northern Iraq as base from which to attack Turkey.
Iraq has not given
Turkey permission to conduct any cross-border operations, but Ankara has
repeatedly ignored any demands to stop these incursions.
At least three people were killed, and two more were
wounded in the latest violence:
In Baghdad, a bomb wounded one person
in Karrada.
A separate explosion in Karrada wounded one person.
A sniper killed a fisherman
at Hamrin Lake.
During operations in Kirkuk, two militants were
killed.
