Iraq Monthly Roundup: 104 Killed During October

2020/11/01 | 09:04 - Source: Iraq News

(ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- During October at least 104 people were killed across Iraq,

and 404 more were wounded.



Also, 83 victims were found in mass graves.



The

number of fatalities remained stable during October, but the number of wounded

rose, mainly from renewed demonstrations turning violent.



The toll from

September was 104 dead and 114 wounded.



The analysis follows.

At least 33 civilians, 32 security members, and 34 militants

were killed in militant-related violence.



Another 27 civilians, 36 security

personnel, and a militant were wounded.



Also, 83 bodies were found in mass

graves.

Anti-government protests resumed across Iraq late in the

month, but in Baghdad at least one civilian was killed and 200 more were

wounded.



Forty security personnel were also wounded.



Earlier in October,

pilgrims attempting to reach Karbala for Arba’een observances staged their own

demonstrations when they were blocked over coronavirus concerns; at least 100

people were wounded there.

Also, six members of the Kurdistan Workers’ Party (P.K.K.)

were killed during illegal Turkish operation in northern Iraq.



The guerrillas

use northern Iraq as base from which to attack Turkey.



Iraq has not given

Turkey permission to conduct any cross-border operations, but Ankara has

repeatedly ignored any demands to stop these incursions.

At least three people were killed, and two more were

wounded in the latest violence:

In Baghdad, a bomb wounded one person

in Karrada.



A separate explosion in Karrada wounded one person.

A sniper killed a fisherman

at Hamrin Lake.

During operations in Kirkuk, two militants were

killed.

Author: Margaret Griffis

Margaret Griffis is a journalist from Miami Beach, Florida and has

been covering Iraqi casualties for Antiwar.com since 2006.

View all posts by Margaret Griffis