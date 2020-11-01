“Latinos Have Power and Most of Us Don’t Know It.” A painting created in 1996 provoking Latinos to unite and vote.

2020/11/01 | 20:14 - Source: Iraq News

(ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- Verdadism painting by Soraida Martinez provoking Latinos to vote.

A historically-significant painting created in 1996 by artist, Soraida Martinez, to provoke the Latino community to unite and make change.

PHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA, USA, November 1, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Since 1992: Teaching tolerance, empathy and promoting social justice.



An award-winning artist, Soraida has been recognized as one of the 15 most prominent Hispanic-Americans shaping the U.S.



cultural scene.According to Soraida, “2020 is the time for Latinos to make social change by voting.” Artist, Soraida has been teaching tolerance and a deeper understanding of the human soul through her Verdadism paintings with written social commentaries.



Racism, sexism, stereotyping, and the many social issues that Soraida has been painting and writing about for almost 28 years are once again polarizing American society.



Through the art of Verdadism, the artist documents her own life experiences and her personal views on the universal human condition for the purpose of promoting peace, hope and social justice.



The art of Verdadism is a form of hard-edge abstraction where every painting is juxtaposed with an accompanying written social commentary based on the artist’s own life experiences.



Soraida has created many paintings about the struggles of Latinos in America:©1996 Latinos Have Power and Most of Us Don’t Know It: “Latinos need to organize and vote in numbers.



Many Latinos feel powerless because they have not been able to unite.



We need our men and women to work together for positive change.



Our greatest concern should be in making sure that our children are educated.”©1996 The Weeping Puerto Rican Cuatro Player: “We all know that Puerto Rico has an uncertain future.



The Weeping Puerto Rican Cuatro Player is weeping because of the uncertainty of the future of the island of Puerto Rico.”©1997 The Battle of The Rice and Beans: “I am appalled at the times that I hear Latinos speaking about other Latinos and saying that certain Latinos are not as good as other Latinos.



Many Latinos buy into the media hype that there are some Latino groups who come from a different country that are better-educated and better role models for America.



This to me is another way of bringing bigotry to a segment of the population that is already discriminated against and has enough problems to deal with.



Because we speak Spanish and we have a similar culture, Latinos share a very common experience in the United States.



We should not divide ourselves with the same stupidity and prejudice that many of us face.”For a virtual tour of the Verdadism Art Gallery, contact the artist at verdadism@aol.com or call the studio/gallery at 856-346-3131.



For more information about Soraida and the art of Verdadism, please visit soraida.com.Photo:

©1996 Latinos Have Power and Most of Us Don’t Know It.



Acrylic on Canvas.



