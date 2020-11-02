Iraqi Cabinet urges cooperation with Turkey over Tigris River

2020/11/02 | 05:04 - Source: Iraq Business News

(ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- The Iraqi Cabinet has authorised the Minister of Water Resources to negotiate and sign a protocol of cooperation between Iraq and Turkey on the management of the water resources of the Tigris River.According to the UN, intake from the Tigris and the Euphrates rivers - Iraq's primary sources of water - is decreasing at […]

