Iraq Increases Oil Exports in Oct

2020/11/03 | 22:38 - Source: Iraq News

Iraq's Ministry of Oil has announced initial oil exports for September of 89,153,899 barrels, giving an average for the month of 2.876 million barrels per day (bpd), up from the 2.613 million bpd exported in September.

These exports from the oilfields in central and southern Iraq amounted to approximately 86,000,000 barrels, while exports from Kirkuk amounted to 2,867,637 barrels.



Exports to Jordan were 263,058 barrels.

Revenues for the month were $3.431 billion at an average price of $38.48 per barrel.

September's export figures can be found here.

(Source: Ministry of Oil)