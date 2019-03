Indian Ocean exploration makes historic undersea broadcast

2019/03/12 | 21:25

(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News )- A British-led scientific mission to document changes takingplace beneath the Indian Ocean has broadcast its first live, television-qualityvideo transmission from a two-person submersible.Monsoon storms and fierce underwater currents continued topresent a challenge at greater depths as scientific work began in earnest onTuesday off the Seychelles.The Associated Press has successfully broadcast the firstmulti-camera live signal in full broadcast quality from manned submersiblesusing optical video transmission techniques, in which the pictures transmitthrough the waves using the blue region of the electromagnetic spectrum.Previous real-time video transmissions from the world’s deepoceans were livestreams sent from remotely operated unmanned subsea vehicles,with the video moving via fixed fiber optic cable.The first transmission came from 60 meters (200 feet) down.Previous deep-sea livestreams cataloguing the world’s oceans have been viafiber-optic cable. The new broadcast uses cutting-edge wireless technology,sending video optically through the waves.The Associated Press is the only news agency working withBritish scientists from the Nekton research team on its deep-sea mission thataims to unlock the secrets of the Indian Ocean, one of the world’s leastexplored areas.The multi-national team of scientists is gathering data tohelp policy-makers frame protection and conservation measures.Nekton Mission director Oliver Steeds said the experiencebattling the waves underlines the need to expand scientific knowledge of thewaters off the island nation, which the team is there to do.“The problem is, when it comes to this place, when it cameto the currents, the last current data that was gathered before we came herewas in 1882,” he said. “It’s part of the challenge. This is exploration.”AP video coverage will include exploring the depths of up to300 meters off the Seychelles in two-person submarines, the search forsubmerged mountain ranges and previously undiscovered marine life, abehind-the-scenes look at life on board, interviews with researchers and aerialfootage of the mission. The seven-week expedition is expected to run untilApril 19.