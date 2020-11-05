2020/11/05 | 17:32 - Source: Iraq Business News

(ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- By John Lee.Iraq's State Oil Marketing Organization (SOMO) has reportedly notified clients that it plans to launch a third crude oil export grade in January.Sources told Reuters that the 'Basra Medium' grade will be created by splitting the existing Basra Light production into two grades.Click here to read the full article.(Source: […]

read more Iraq "to launch new Basra Medium Crude" first appeared on Iraq Business News.