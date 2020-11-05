Egypt and Iraq sign 15 New Agreements

2020/11/05 | 17:32 - Source: Iraq Business News

(ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- By John Lee.Egypt and Iraq have signed 15 Memorandums of Understanding (MoU) to enhance cooperation between the two countries.They signed the agreements in Baghdad in the presence of Iraqi Prime Minister Mustafa Al-Kadhimi and his Egyptian counterpart Mustafa Madbouly who co-chair the Egyptian-Iraqi Higher Committee.The areas covered included health, drugs, maritime logistics, […]

