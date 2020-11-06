New Affordable Homes for Workers in Karbala

2020/11/06 | 05:14 - Source: Iraq Business News

(ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- By John Lee.Iraq has reportedly announced plans to build affordable homes for workers in Karbala.According to Trade Arabia, large plots of land have been already allocated for the project, which will be funded by local investors and the General Federation of Iraqi Workers.More here.(Source: Trade Arabia)

