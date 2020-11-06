Securitize and Cryptosx Partner to Develop GLOBAL STO Listing and Secondary Trading Platform

2020/11/06 | 22:52 - Source: Iraq News

HONG KONG, CHINA, November 6, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Securitize, the industry-leading primary issuance and lifecycle management platform for digital securities and an SEC-registered transfer agent, has entered into a collaboration with Cryptosx, Asia largest Digital Asset Exchange to provide respective clients global listing opportunities.



“Cryptosx has been working on two STO projects that will be tokenized using the Securitize platform, HCS Whisky Fund (“HCS”) and FirstShot Centers (“FirstShot”), both STOs are eligible to be listed and traded on Cryptosx, providing unique opportunities for non-US professional and accredited investors to participate in alternative asset class that will be liquid.



We are very excited to make this announcement on Hong Kong Fintech Week 2020.” explained Philip Tam, Cryptosx Co-Founder & CEO.



Carlos Domingo, Securitize CEO and Co-Founder, stated, “We are very committed to enabling seamless liquidity solutions for issuers using the Securitize platform and are excited to be adding CryptoSX to our growing network of global liquidity providers.



Asia is a very important market for Securitize and this partnership gives Securitize issuers a comprehensive solution from issuance through liquidity.” Cryptosx was awarded Full Principal License in Financial Solutions and Virtual Currency Exchange by Cagayan Economic Zone Authority in 2018.



It has since then successfully completed 3 STO in Biotechnology, Copper Mining and Rare Scottish Single Malt Investment Fund.Cryptosx expects to complete another 3 STO from the US, Philippines and Hong Kong before the end of 2020 despite the global COVID-19 pandemic.



Cryptosx is one of the rare breeds of digital asset exchange that can provide traditional centralized trading and decentralized wallet-to-wallet trading.



Investors in both trading mode will undergo the same vigorous KYC onboarding and accreditation process.



ABOUT SECURITIZE

Securitize is modernizing capital markets by enabling digital securities, making it easier for eligible investors to own, manage, and trade digital securities within designated capital markets for equity, funds, fixed income, and real estate.



Securitize is the only SEC-registered transfer agent integrated with multiple regulated US-based marketplaces with a working protocol and live issuers.



The company also offers KYC/AML and capital management services.ABOUT Cryptosx

Empowered by world-leading technologies, Cryptosx is building a cutting-edge crypto exchange platform for STO backed by Fiat/Crypto conversion capabilities.



The exchange is the preferred digital platform for companies wishing to tokenize their assets, issue and trade security tokens.



Cryptosx is compliant with all applicable financial and virtual exchange policies and regulations of the Philippine government under CEZA (Cagayan Economic Zone Authority).



The exchange platform was awarded a Full Principal License by CEZA in 2018.



Since then, Cryptosx has been working very closely with CEZA to further develop and enhance the STO listing procedures, as well as compliance and reporting requirements.



For more information, please visit: www.cryptosx.io.Philip TamFirst Bullion Holding Inc.+852 9555 9966email us here

You just read:

News Provided By

November 06, 2020, 08:45 GMT

Share This Article

EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency.



We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content.

As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention.



Your help is welcome.



EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™,

tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world.



Please see our

Editorial Guidelines

for more information.

Submit your press release