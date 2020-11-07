Home
COVID-19: Erbil launches awareness campaign as 771 new cases recorded in Kurdistan
2020/11/07 | 16:56 - Source: kurdistan 24
(ThisDay |
Iraq News Now
)- The total number of patients who have so far contracted the coronavirus in the Kurdistan Region has reached 83,376.
