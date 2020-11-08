Iraq reports 2,880 new COVID-19 cases, 496,019 in total

2020/11/08 | 09:34 - Source: Iraq News
(ThisDay | Iraq News Now)- BAGHDAD, Nov.
7 (Xinhua) -- The Iraqi Health Ministry reported on Saturday 2,880 new COVID-19 cases, bringing the nationwide infections to 496,019.
The ministry also reported 39 new deaths and 2,660 more recovered cases in the country, raising the death toll from the infectious virus to 11,283 and the total recoveries to 425,926.
A total of 2,986,621 tests have been carried out across the country since the outbreak of the disease in February, with 15,807 done during the day, according to the statement.
Meanwhile, Iraqi Health Minister Hassan al-Tamimi and senior officials held a meeting via video conference with Egyptian Minister of Health and Population Hala Zayed and Egyptian senior officials, and the two sides "discussed the latest developments of the coronavirus pandemic to come up with recommendations in this regard," the ministry said in a separate statement.
The recommendations included activating the work of the joint scientific and training teams of the two countries in various medical fields, the statement said.
Iraq has taken a series of measures to contain the pandemic since February when the first coronavirus case appeared in the country.
China has been helping Iraq fight the COVID-19 pandemic.
From March 7 to April 26, a Chinese team of seven medical experts spent 50 days in Iraq to help contain the disease, during which they helped build a PCR lab and install an advanced CT scanner in Baghdad.
Since March 7, China has also sent three batches of medical aid to Iraq.
