WHO makes valiant efforts to upgrade community awareness to fighting COVID-19 in Kurdistan Region of Iraq [EN/AR/KU]

Ministry of Health of Kurdistan Region of Iraq launched a COVID 19 prevention and awarenessraising campaign to halt the recent surge in numbers of COVID-19 cases in the Region
governorates of Erbil and Duhok.
The campaign, the 5th in Iraq, targets a community of approximately 4 million people in the two
mentioned governorates with prevention and infection control messages stressing the
importance of mask-wearing, proper hand hygiene, and physical distancing among individuals in
all settings.
“The community has to be aware of its responsibility and capability to contain the spread of the
virus and control the level of infection in their towns and cities to protect their families and loved
ones,” said Dr.
Adham Ismail WHO Representative and Head of Mission in Iraq.
“WHO and local health authorities are now more concerned than before as the recent resurgence
of the virus worldwide requires quick actions towards raising the community awareness and
educating them to change certain behavioral practices that negatively impact their health and
expose them to infection” Dr.
Ismail added.
The campaign will start its one-week activities in Erbil Governorate and proceed to Duhok
afterward for another week of activities.
Over 20 carefully selected sites s including refugees and
internally displaced population camps in both governorates will also be covered.
Moreover, more than 150 volunteers were trained and mobilized to deliver a package of supplies
containing masks, educational items like flyers, banners, posters, and other visuals of a wide
variety of preventive messages on home and hospital care measures, MythBusters, and many
others.
Mobile booths at public places entrances, mobile medical clinics touring markets and heavily
populated areas, in addition to movable screens showing WHO educational videos have also been
utilized to ensure reaching all target populations in pre-identified areas.
The World Health Organization in Iraq would like to extend its gratitude to donors' contributions
which supported the organization to implement a broad scale of awareness activities in almost
all Iraqi governorates.
This 5th COVID 19 prevention and awareness-raising campaign has been
implemented with support from the People and Government of Germany.
# # #
