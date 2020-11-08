TAKEAWAYS FROM BIDEN’S ELECTORAL VICTORY

2020/11/09 | 03:26 - Source: Iraq News

MILWAUKEE, WI, UNITED STATES, November 8, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Bruce Aitken and Nogsong Fonkem, the authors of a new book, TRADE CRASH: A Primer on Surviving and Thriving in Pandemics and Global Trade Disruption, commented on President-Elect Joe Biden’s winning Pennsylvania and thus the Presidency.



BIDEN’S ELECTIONAitken stated: “Despite running a relatively passive campaign as an Anti-Trump and proverbial above-the fray “Guardian Angel” candidate, none of the Republican attacks on him stuck; and the Pandemic clearly caused a loss of confidence in Trump among the electorate.



Biden benefitted from a “Reagan Effect” whereby he emerged as a kind of Teflon candidate.



No matter how harsh the attacks on him, the public just didn’t believe it.



His long history of public service and empathetic personality stood in stark contrast with Trump.”Fonkem added: “at the end of the election campaign, the core issues for the public remained:

(a) the Second Wave of COVID-19 and Trump’s perceived failure to competently deal with this Pandemic;

(b) the growing perception that America is systemically racist, with attendant civil unrest; and

(c) the slow comeback of the Economy, which was decimated by COVID-19.”Aitken stated: “The two Presidential debates helped Biden substantially.



In the first, Trump’s arrogance and attempted bullying helped reinforce voter disdain for him.



And in the last third of the second debate, Biden finally came alive and aggressively attacked Trump’s performance.”Fonkem further commented that:

“Trump will remain a vocal force in American politics, but he diminishes himself with every day that he delays in conceding his election loss and in congratulating Biden.”REVIEWS ABOUT TRADE CRASH

Trade Crash has received rave reviews from readers, achieving the top rating of 5* on Amazon.



One such reader described the book as:

“a timely, towering achievement.”

Another reviewer stated:

“This book gives excerpts of the chapters, which detail the history of trade wars, modern-day disputes, and how to survive and thrive during trade wars.



My favorite was the prediction of the 2020 election.



That was interesting, hilarious, and well worth the money right there.”

OnlineBookClub also gave Trade Crash its top rating; their review stated, in part:

“On a lighter note, I loved the apocryphal prediction of how the presidential election would play out.



It added a touch of humor and helped lighten up the mood of the book.



I reckon the authors would become American legends if their predictions happened… .



“I'd give it four out of four stars.



The book was exciting and educational.



It would be helpful to any businessperson trying to cope with the changing nature of the global market.



I also think the book could guide those interested in understanding the global economy and international trade.”Last, but certainly not least, Minister Chulsu Kim, former WTO Deputy Director, has

commented favorably on the book, stating that it is “an important new book on international trade.” He stated further that:

“Trade Crash is a timely publication by two experienced trade practitioners at a time when international trade is facing unprecedented disruption and challenges.



It should be helpful to international businessmen who are trying to cope with all this.



I also think the book can serve as a guide to those who are trying to understand the global economy in general and international trade in particular.



“

Among the topics focused on in the book are the following:

the failure of globalization and what can be done about it;

• the disruptions to the global supply chain caused by the aggressive and impulsive Trump trade policies; the fractures to that system caused by the CV-19 global economic slowdown;

• the shift caused by CV-19 from a horizontal towards a vertical trading system;

• the North-South divide in Europe's response to CV-19;

• whether or not flu shots should be cancelled this fall;

• whether or not doctors working on a CV-19 vaccine have a conflict of interest;

• How Biden's addition of Harris to his Presidential ticket impacted the election;

• an apocryphal depiction of the political resurrection of Trump; and

• why a Trade Crash disrupting the global supply chain is likely in 2021TRADE CRASH is being published in hardcover by award-winning and internationally known London publisher Faber Publishing and its affiliate, Clink Street Publishing.



It went on sale in mid Oct., 2020.



It is extremely timely as it focuses on, among other things, the likely impact of the COVID-19 Pandemic (“CV-19”) on the November, 2020 elections and on a likely Trade Crash of the global supply chain in 2021.



Written by Bruce Aitken and Ngosong Fonkem, Trade Crash is a multi-media Video Book (“BookVid”) with links to a short film and several interviews, plus directions to hours of zoom seminars on CV-19 and Trade.



It is an accessible Primer, written for the general public, with dozens of illustrations and charts.



Also, it is written from a multi-cultural perspective, with 7 contributors whose backgrounds can be traced to 7 countries: Cameroon, China, France, India, Malaysia, South Korea and the United States.



