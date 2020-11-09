Iraqi forces searching for perpetrators of attack on army post

2020/11/09 | 04:30 - Source: Iraq News



Earlier reports indicated that the Islamic State (ISIS) is responsible for the attack. (ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- The Iraqi army and police forces have started an operation in search of the gunmen who killed at least 11 people and wounded 8 others, including soldiers, in an attack on an Iraqi army post in western Baghdad, Reuters reports.The assailants in four vehicles attacked the post grenades and automatic weapons, sources said.Earlier reports indicated that the Islamic State (ISIS) is responsible for the attack.

