COVID-19: Kurdistan Region’s total deaths top 2,700


COVID-19: Kurdistan Region’s total deaths top 2,700
2020/11/10 | 15:30 - Source: kurdistan 24
(ThisDay | Iraq News Now)- Workers arrange oxygen tanks at a filling station in the Kurdistan Region's Erbil, Nov.

3, 2020.

(Photo: AFP/Safen Hamed)

Read all text from kurdistan 24
Sponsored Links