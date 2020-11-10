2020/11/10 | 15:40 - Source: Iraq Business News

(ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- UN signs financing agreement with France to support Electoral Capacity Development in Iraq The United Nations in Iraq welcomes the contribution of EUR 1 million from France to a UN-led project to support and assist the Independent High Electoral Commission (IHEC).The contribution will help deploy UN electoral advisers as IHEC prepares for upcoming elections.[…]

read more France to support Electoral Capacity Development in Iraq first appeared on Iraq Business News.