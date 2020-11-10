Urgent Plama Donations Continue in South Korea as Global Covid-19 Cases Surge Once More

2020/11/11 | 17:52 - Source: Iraq News

(ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- Plasma donations will take place in the Daegu Athletics Promotion Center from November 16th to December 11th.

Four Thousand Cured Covid-19 Patients from the Shincheonji, Church of Jesus, Give their Plasma in a Third Round of Donations

NEW YORK, NY, USA, November 10, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Shincheonji, the Church of Jesus, the Temple of the Tabernacle of the Testimony (Shincheonji) announced they will be having a third round of convalescent plasma donations beginning on November 16th through December 11th at the Daegu Athletics Promotion Center.



Approximately 4,000 members who have fully recovered from Covid-19 plan to donate their plasma in hopes to help develop a viable treatment containing antibodies which may fight against COVID-19.Last month, the Korea Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (KCDC) requested the cooperation of Shincheonji for more plasma donations.



The KCDC stated, "With the continuous outbreak of COVID-19 domestically and internationally, with no effective treatments, it is necessary to develop a treatment system through group plasma donations."Previously, Shincheonji organized two group plasma donations.



The first donation was in July and the second one was in September.



Thus far, 2,030 people have donated and approximately 1,700 are members of Shincheonji.



There are 312 people who have donated their plasma at least twice.



In a press briefing on November 3, Kwon Joon-Wook, the deputy director of the Central Anti-Disaster Headquarters, stated, "We are grateful for Shincheonji's active participation and cooperation with the Daegu Metropolitan City and the Korean Red Cross."An official of the Shincheonji stated, "I was happy and grateful to hear on the news that the blood plasma was being used on the medical site.



This is the most valuable thing we can do.



"He also added, "Through the experience of plasma donations, the members realize the power to overcome COVID-19 is built on love and unity.



We will do our best to help the Republic of Korea overcome COVID-19.”The official added, "We understand that there are voices of concern as church facilities are ordered to be closed down by region.



Everyone may rest assured as Shincheonji, Church of Jesus, will maintain its online service until COVID-19 is stabilized.



Our facilities will remain closed for the protection of our members and the health and safety of the community.”Amanda AskewShincheonji Church+1 646-504-4023email us here

