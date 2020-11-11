2020/11/11 | 21:32 - Source: Iraq Business News

(ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- Kurdistan's Deputy Prime Minister HE Qubad Talabani to Speak at the Virtual Kurdistan Iraq Economic Forum Inaugural Conference set to navigate the economic future Kurdistan and Iraq Conference will include online sessions available live and on demand for all attendees Delegates will gain insights into the latest policy and project announcements, crucial for successful investment […]

read more KRG DPM Talabani to Speak at Virtual Kurdistan Iraq Economic Forum first appeared on Iraq Business News.