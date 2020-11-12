Trump administration has been 'very bad for the Kurds': Bernard-Henri Levy


Trump administration has been 'very bad for the Kurds': Bernard-Henri Levy
2020/11/12 | 08:00 - Source: kurdistan 24
(ThisDay | Iraq News Now)- French philosopher and public intellectual Bernard-Henri Levy speaks to Kurdistan 24 following the 2020 US presidential election.

(Photo: Kurdistan 24)

Read all text from kurdistan 24
Sponsored Links