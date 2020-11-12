Home
Political
Security
Business
Sport
Misc
World
Newspaper
Opinions
Constitution
Iraqi laws
Web Directory
Arabic
Kurdish
Trump administration has been 'very bad for the Kurds': Bernard-Henri Levy
2020/11/12 | 08:00 - Source: kurdistan 24
(ThisDay |
Iraq News Now
)- French philosopher and public intellectual Bernard-Henri Levy speaks to Kurdistan 24 following the 2020 US presidential election.
(Photo: Kurdistan 24)
Read all text from kurdistan 24
Sponsored Links
Privacy
|
Contact
|
Who us
|
Jobs
© 2019 The First and biggest Aggregator news from Iraq