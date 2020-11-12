Second Annual Live Streaming Educational Summit to Highlight World’s Top Live Streaming Platforms

2020/11/13 | 00:56 - Source: Iraq News

Fully Virtual Conference will Teach Video Production and Live Streaming Technologies

Live streaming has become one of the essential communication tools for modern businesses today.



Consumers around the world agree, live video content is the authentic way to connect with audiences.”— StreamGeeks founder Paul RichardsWEST CHESTER, PA, UNITED STATES, November 12, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The StreamGeeks has announced it will host the second StreamGeeks Summit Friday, Dec.



11, 2020, from 1 p.m.



to 6 p.m.



The event will host panel discussions to uncover the business opportunities that live streaming brings.



Last year, the StreamGeeks Summit was the first east coast conference dedicated to educating amateurs and professionals looking to broaden their industry knowledge of video production and live streaming.“Live streaming has become one of the essential communication tools for modern businesses today.



Consumers around the world agree, live video content is the authentic way to connect with audiences online.



With Facebook, YouTube, Amazon, Twitter, and LinkedIn all offering live streaming on their platforms, implications for online video are wide-reaching, says StreamGeeks founder Paul Richards.



“This year the StreamGeeks Summit is going virtual, connecting attendees with live streaming companies to share their industry expertise and insights.”The StreamGeeks Summit will host panel sessions with industry leaders, including breakout sessions on Zoom, live streaming tours and a trivia session where participants can have a chance to win a PTZOptics live streaming camera.



The half-day event is meant to provide education from and collaboration with the industry’s top live streamers.



The event’s Keynote Speaker will be Luria Petrucci, Owner at Live Streaming Pros.



Petrucci’s keynote, entitled “Live Streaming & Your Business” will highlight how creators and any online business can make money in the world of live streaming, why now is the time to take action and how to thrive in a changed world.



This year’s event will also feature a retro esports tournament to celebrate the 40th anniversary of Pac Man.



Attendees can participate in this online event by registering for a free General Admission ticket with access to the live stream or by purchasing a ticketed Zoom pass.



This pass provides access to a Zoom room for engaging with the summit speakers, networking with attendees, and asking questions of industry leaders.For more information, go to https://www.streamgeeks.us/summit/About the StreamGeeks

The StreamGeeks is a group of video production experts dedicated to helping businesses discover the power of live streaming.



The StreamGeeks has an impressive following and a tight-knit online community which they serve through consultations and live shows that continue to inspire, motivate and inform business owners who refuse to settle for mediocrity.Current sponsors of the StreamGeeks Summit include:HuddleCamHD

PTZOptics

LiveUJulia SherwinStreamGeeks+1 484-473-8568email us here

You just read:

News Provided By

November 12, 2020, 15:15 GMT

Share This Article

Distribution channels:

Amusement, Gaming & Casino, Business & Economy, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Education, Electronics Industry, Media, Advertising & PR, Social Media, Sports, Fitness & Recreation, Technology, World & Regional

...

EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency.



We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content.

As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention.



Your help is welcome.



EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™,

tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world.



Please see our

Editorial Guidelines

for more information.

Submit your press release