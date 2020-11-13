2020/11/13 | 16:00 - Source: Iraq News

(ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- OM has implemented a longitudinal study on entitled “Access to Durable Solutions Among IDPs in Iraq” since 2015 in partnership with Georgetown University in order to understand how IDPs navigate their displacement and take steps to build lasting durable solutions.This study draws from the Inter-Agency Standing Committee (IASC) framework on Durable Solutions for IDPs, which lays a foundation for government and humanitarian actors to better address the self-identified needs of IDPs.

While previous reports from this study have featured the longitudinal component of the study, this report entitled Access to Durable Solutions Among IDPs in Iraq: Five Years in Displacement provides a brief update on the eight criteria and then delves more in-depth into three critical topics relating to IDP and returnee households: education, healthcare, and justice.

The study offers insight into the challenges and survival strategies of Iraqi IDP families who were displaced by ISIL between January 2014 and December 2015 to the four governorates of Baghdad, Basra, Kirkuk, and Sulaymaniyah.



This mixed-method project collected four rounds of data to analyze how the same 4,000 Iraqi IDP households displaced during this period attempt to access sustainable solutions to their displacement.



