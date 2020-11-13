Al-Kadhemi opens new Medical Center in Najaf

2020/11/13 | 21:10 - Source: Iraq Business News

(ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- By John Lee.Iraqi Prime Minister Mustafa Al-Kadhemi has opened the new Al-Shifa Medical Center 13 at Al-Kindi Hospital in Najaf.The new facility is built on an area of two thousand square meters, with capacity of 120 beds, including 48 beds for intensive care.It has beds for dialysis and an integrated oxygen system, […]

