ISIS nearing end as SDF control 'several points' in Baghouz: Spokesperson

2019/03/13 | 21:45
(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News)-
Fighters with the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) are pictured in the town of Baghouz, on the front line of fighting to expel the Islamic State from the area, in the eastern Syrian province of Deir al-Zor, March 12, 2019. (Photo: AFP/Delil Souleiman)
ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – The so-called Islamic State is nearing its end in Syria as the US-backed Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) continue to make ground and control several points in the eastern town of Baghouz, an SDF spokesperson said on Wednesday.
Mustafa Bali, an SDF spokesperson, confirmed in a tweet that the Kurdish-led forces continued their final push against the Islamic State and “took control of several points.”
He added that the terrorists attempted to launch an offensive against the liberated points where violent clashes erupted, leading to the death of 38 Islamic State members, including eight suicide bombers.
Bali noted that the SDF lost four fighters and eight others were injured in the battle.
الباغوز- تقدمت قواتنا اليوم و سيطرت على عدة نقاط.- حاول تنظيم داعش الإرهابي شن هجوم معاكس على النقاط المحررة و اندلعت اشتباكات مباشرة عنيفة- قتل ٣٨ إرهابي بينهم ٨ انتحاريين- ارتقي ٤ من مقاتلينا شهداء و اصيب ٨ بجراح.هجوم الإرهابيين مني بالفشل
— Mustafa Bali (@mustefabali) March 13, 2019
In an earlier tweet, Bali said the number of Islamic State fighters and their families who surrendered to the SDF forces had increased to 3,000 from the initial 2,000 reported.
He added that the Kurdish-led forces were able to rescue three Yezidi (Ezidi) women and four children.
Number of Daesh members surrendered to us since yesterday evening has risen to 3000. 3 Yazidi women and 4 children were rescued, too.
— Mustafa Bali (@mustefabali) March 12, 2019
The US-backed SDF relaunched their offensive in Baghouz on Sunday after the remaining Islamic State fighters refused to surrender.
The SDF had given the extremists an ultimatum on Friday to surrender or prepare for battle.
The final push was initially put on hold by the US-led coalition and the SDF to save civilians and hostages that were being held captive by the remaining Islamic State fighters.
Read More: Heavy fighting erupts in last ISIS pocket in Syria after timeline expires
SDF commander Adnan Efrin told Kurdistan 24 on Sunday that the Kurdish-led forces had rescued tens of thousands of civilians during the past month with thousands of Islamic State members surrendering as well.
“Our forces will pause the offensive if we see more civilians who wish to evacuate the area or if we need to free any hostages,” Efrin stated.
“We don't want any further injuries or deaths and hope for a speedy victory.”
