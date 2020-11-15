Home
Political
Security
Business
Sport
Misc
World
Newspaper
Opinions
Constitution
Iraqi laws
Web Directory
Arabic
Kurdish
Kurdish artist Beytocan laughs at rumors of his death while in cancer treatment
2020/11/15 | 14:20 - Source: kurdistan 24
(ThisDay |
Iraq News Now
)- Musical artist Beytocan was born Beytullah Güneri in 1955 in Diyarbakir (Amed), located in Turkey's predominantly Kurdish southeast.
(Photo: Social Media)
Read all text from kurdistan 24
Sponsored Links
Privacy
|
Contact
|
Who us
|
Jobs
© 2019 The First and biggest Aggregator news from Iraq