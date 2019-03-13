VIDEO: EU will continue to support nations hosting Syrian refugees, including Kurdistan

2019/03/13 | 23:30
(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News)- ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – The European Union will continue to support host nations, including the Kurdistan Region, who are sheltering hundreds of thousands of Syrian refugees, a top EU diplomat said on Wednesday.
“The support we have mobilized all over these years, and the support we will be mobilizing tomorrow is covering not only Syrians inside Syria with humanitarian aid, it’s also focusing on the countries in the region,” Federica Mogherini, the High Representative of the EU for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy, said in response to a question from Kurdistan 24.
“I am confident that there will be a sustained effort from the European Union,” she continued, “and from the rest of the international community to support not only Syrians but also the host communities.”
Mogherini made the comments during a press conference on the second day of a conference in Brussels, Belgium, about support for Syria and other countries in the region.
