Iraqi forces capture 2 ISIL leaders in Kirkuk

2020/11/16 | 23:20 - Source: Iraq News

(ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- Brigadier General Yahya Rasool made the announcement on Monday, saying that the counterterrorism forces of Iraq have managed to arrest two ISIL leaders in Kirkuk province. Iraqi forces arrested these ISIL leaders during two separate operations in the Zaghiton Desert in Kirkuk province, he added.

The operation was carried out in broad coordination with the Iraqi National Intelligence Service, Rasool said.





In recent months, Iraqi security forces, along with other national forces such as Iraq's Popular Mobilization Units (PMU), also known as Hashd al-Sha’abi, are carrying out anti-terrorist operations to destroy the remnants of the ISIL terrorist organization in various parts of Iraq.





