Ummet Al Salam wins $920k Contract in Diyala

2020/11/17 | 04:00 - Source: Iraq Business News

(ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- By John Lee.Ummet Al Salam Co.Ltd.for General Trading & Contracting has won two contracts with the United Nations Office for Project Services (UNOPS): Rehabilitation of Internal Roads in in Al Khaless in Al Mansouriah District, Diyala Governorate.Contract worth $680,000; Supply and installation solar street lights in in Al Khaless in Al […]

