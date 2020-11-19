2020/11/19 | 03:50 - Source: Iraq Business News

(ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- By John Lee.The Australian Federal Police (AFP) has made one arrest, and issued a further two arrest warrants, following an investigation into alleged improper payments made by Singapore-registered Leighton Offshore Pty Ltd, regarding two contracts with Iraq Crude Oil Export in 2010 and 2011.The Sydney Morning Herald names the arrested suspect as Russell […]

read more Fmr Australian Exec Arrested over Alleged Iraq Bribery first appeared on Iraq Business News.