2020/11/20 | 01:20 - Source: kurdistan 24

(ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- Ali Elias Haji Nasir sits after being crowned as "Baba Sheikh Elias," the new spirtual leader of the Yezidi (Ezidi) religious minority in Lalish, Duhok province, Nov.18, 2020.(AFP/Safin Hamed)